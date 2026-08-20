2nd Circ. Says Justices' Remand Can't Save Immigrant's Case

By Ganesh Setty ( August 20, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit rejected a Chinese citizen's bid to avoid removal after he pleaded guilty to theft by deception under New Jersey law and forgery under New York law, analyzing what "conviction" means after the U.S. Supreme Court remanded the case....
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