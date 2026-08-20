USPTO Tells Fed. Circ. 'Settled Expectations' Is Constitutional

By Ryan Davis ( August 20, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has urged the Federal Circuit to reject Google's constitutional challenge to the office's "settled expectations" policy of taking the age of patents into account when deciding whether to review them, saying the rule is "eminently rational."...
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