Albertsons Says Wash. Failed To Prove Opioid Claims At Trial

By Ben Adlin ( August 19, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Albertsons Cos. Inc. urged a Seattle judge on Tuesday to throw out Washington state's lawsuit accusing the chain and its subsidiary Safeway Inc. of fueling Washington's opioid crisis, arguing that the state failed to prove wrongdoing by the companies after nearly five weeks of an ongoing bench trial....
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