Rutgers RAs Sue University Over Unpaid Minimum, OT Wages

By MJ Koo ( August 19, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A former Rutgers University resident assistant has sued the school in New Jersey federal court Wednesday, alleging the university treats dormitory supervisors as free labor, compensating them primarily with housing and meal benefits while failing to pay minimum wages or overtime for hours worked....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.