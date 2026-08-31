How Economic Analysis Informs Consumer Lending Disputes

By Anil Donmez, Alexei Orlov and Shastri Sandy ( August 31, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Over the past two years, class actions challenging costly consumer lending practices have increased in both frequency and complexity, and the financial stakes have been substantial: Three recent cases alone produced over $2.5 billion in aggregate consumer relief.[1]...
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