NYC's DNA Policies Led To Fabricated Evidence, Suit Says

By Lauren Berg ( August 19, 2026, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A man who was wrongfully convicted of raping a woman claims he was framed by the New York City medical examiner's office, alleging in a federal lawsuit Wednesday that the agency's unconstitutional protocols led forensic analysts to generate fabricated DNA evidence that misled the prosecution and jury....
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