Abbott Deal Ends Appeal After $495M Baby Formula Trial Loss

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 19, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories Inc. has struck a deal with a family that won a $495 million judgment against the U.S. pharmaceutical company in a bellwether trial over claims that its baby formula caused a premature baby to suffer a disabling condition, after a midlevel appellate court upheld the win, according to court filings....
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