Camp Mystic Fights Families' Bids To Remand Flooding Suits

By Lynn LaRowe ( August 20, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Camp Mystic is urging a Texas federal court to reject bids to return wrongful death lawsuits over flooding fatalities there last summer to state court, saying federal law is clear that personal injury and wrongful death claims should be decided in the same forum as the camp's pending Chapter 11 bankruptcy....
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