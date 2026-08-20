Spain Faces Bid To Enforce €8.9M Solar Arbitration Award
By Jared Foretek ( August 20, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Portuguese solar investor asked a D.C. federal judge to enforce an €8.9 million ($10.4 million) arbitral award granted in connection with Spain's 2013 rollback of renewable energy incentives....
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