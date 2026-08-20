Magistrate Report Draws Fire From Both Sides In LIV TM Feud

By Elliot Weld ( August 20, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Both litigants in a courtroom dispute over the rights to the "LIV" trademark have objected to a magistrate judge's report that found a Long Island distillery would likely succeed on its claims against the LIV golf tour, but that the tour be allowed to continue using the mark....
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