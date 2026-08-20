Facebook Whistleblower Fights For Right To Promote Memoir

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 20, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- An ex-Facebook executive who wrote a whistleblower memoir urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss a preliminary arbitration decision blocking her from promoting the book or disparaging Meta, while the company countered that she agreed to resolve such disputes by arbitration when she accepted a $780,000 payout....
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