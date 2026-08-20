9th Circ. Revives Can-Am Fuel Claims Against Sinclair, Glovis

By Ben Adlin ( August 20, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A unanimous Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday revived Can-Am Fuel Distribution LLC's federal franchise claims against Sinclair Oil LLC and Glovis America Inc., holding the companies' licensing agreements are covered by the Petroleum Marketing Practices Act despite an "unusual variation" in the parties' relationship....
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