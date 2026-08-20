Group Demands Docs Over Feds' Immigration 'Propaganda'

By Ganesh Setty ( August 20, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A legal advocacy nonprofit accused the Trump administration in Washington, D.C., federal court Thursday of failing to provide information on the extent that taxpayer dollars were used to "fund propaganda while thwarting legitimate journalism" over its immigration enforcement efforts....
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