Fashion Biz Founder Gets 5 Years For Large-Scale Fraud
By Pete Brush ( August 20, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in New York sentenced the founder of bankrupt apparel company CaaStle to five years in prison on Thursday after she admitted to deceiving investors about the prospects of her supposed $1.4 billion business to fraudulently raise nearly $300 million....
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