Landmark, Prof Back Trump's Library Land Suit Dismissal Bid

By Carolina Bolado ( August 20, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A constitutional law professor and Landmark Legal Foundation on Thursday backed President Donald Trump's bid to toss a suit in Florida federal court challenging the state's donation of property in downtown Miami for his presidential library, arguing the gift is not an unconstitutional emolument to Trump....
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