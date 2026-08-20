Dems Push For Probe Of LNG Tanker Tax Breaks At IRS
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 20, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Democratic senators Thursday urged a government watchdog to investigate whether the Internal Revenue Service has determined that liquefied natural gas exporters who use the fuel to propel their tankers can claim an alternative fuel tax credit....
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