11th Circ. Denies YouTube Bid For Atty Fees In Copyright Fight

By Ivan Moreno ( August 20, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday upheld a Florida federal judge's refusal to award attorney fees to YouTube after the platform defeated copyright claims accusing it of failing to remove pirated films, finding no abuse of discretion in the lower court's analysis....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.