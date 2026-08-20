Elevance Health Gets Final OK On $14.75M Nurse OT Deal
By Gianna Ferrarin ( August 20, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court granted final approval Thursday to a $14.75 million global settlement resolving five related suits against Elevance Health by nurses who accused the insurer of misclassifying them as exempt from overtime pay....
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