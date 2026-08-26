What Mixed Safety Stats Mean For Offshore Injury Cases

By Steve Kherkher ( August 26, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The International Marine Contractors Association's most recent annual safety statistics report, published on July 21, has upended assumptions about the reliability of statistics showing low injury rates among offshore workers as evidence of the success of safety measures.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.