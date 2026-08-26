3rd Circ. Hotel Ruling Flags Key Issues In Dynamic Pricing

By Mark Weiss, Jeffrey Martino and Andrew Black ( August 26, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- On July 29, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversed a decision granting a motion to dismiss filed by Cendyn Group LLC and several Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino-hotels. The case concerned the use of Cendyn's Rainmaker hotel revenue management software employed by multiple competing casino-hotels to set rental rates for hotel rooms.[1] ...
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