Calif. Appeals Court Signals Wiretap Law Applies To Trackers
By Allison Grande ( August 24, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court appears poised to declare that website tracking technologies generally qualify as pen registers under the state's wiretap law, while finding that the specific trackers at issue in a lawsuit against Variety Media LLC don't fall under this definition because they don't identify the destination of intercepted communications. ...
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