Creek Nation Refutes Tulsa DA's Stance On State Crime Cases
By Joyce Hanson ( August 26, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has told the Tenth Circuit that Oklahoma's Tulsa County district attorney gets it wrong in stating that he has the authority to prosecute nonmember Native Americans for nonmajor crimes committed on the federally recognized tribe's reservation....
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