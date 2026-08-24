Ben & Jerry's Suit Against Magnum Trimmed, But Not Tossed

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 24, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has largely trimmed a Ben & Jerry's lawsuit accusing its former parent company, Unilever, and its current parent, Magnum, of failing to respect the ice cream company's social mission, tossing seven out of 10 claims in the breach of contract suit....
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