AI Co. Perplexity Moves To Trim CNN Infringement Suit

By Rae Ann Varona ( August 24, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Perplexity has urged a New York federal judge to significantly pare down CNN's lawsuit accusing the artificial intelligence developer of infringing the network's stories, videos and images without permission, saying it can't be held liable for automated responses that its "answer engine" gives to user prompts....
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