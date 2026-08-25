DaVita, Patients Get Early Nod In $15M Data Breach Deal

By Hailey Konnath ( August 24, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has given the initial green light to DaVita Inc.'s proposed $15 million settlement with millions of past and present patients who claim the healthcare company didn't adequately protect their personal information, which was exposed in an April 2025 breach, according to an order issued Friday....
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