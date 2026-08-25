Calif. Law Requiring Cop ID Can't Apply To Feds, 9th Circ. Told
By Rae Ann Varona ( August 25, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the Ninth Circuit during oral arguments Tuesday to find that a section of California law requiring law enforcement officers to visibly display identification can't apply to federal officers, saying "nothing has changed" since the court blocked that section under the Supremacy Clause pending this appeal....
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