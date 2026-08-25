Canada To Hit US With Retaliatory Tariffs, 'Dollar For Dollar'

By Jack McLoone ( August 25, 2026, 11:35 AM EDT) -- The Canadian government struck back on Tuesday at the latest round of U.S. tariffs, announcing tariffs of its own of up to 50% on more than 800 categories of products worth CA$27.6 billion ($20 billion) that will come into force on Sept. 8....
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