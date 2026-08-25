Judge Allows Hospital Groups To Fight AbbVie 340B Suit

By Jared Foretek ( August 25, 2026, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge will allow hospitals and health center groups to intervene on the side of the government as it fights AbbVie's challenge to the definition of "patient" in the 340B drug discount program, ruling that the providers would suffer concrete financial harm if the pharmaceutical company's interpretation prevails....
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