2 Firms Guide Windjammer's $350M Smart Parking Co. Sale

By Isaac Monterose ( August 25, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Private equity investor Windjammer Capital will sell its smart parking infrastructure company IPS Group Inc. to online commerce platform Nayax Ltd. in a $350 million all-cash, no-debt sale guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Reed Smith LLP, Windjammer and Nayax announced Tuesday....
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