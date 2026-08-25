Pa. AG Says Snapchat Hooks Kids With 'Ephemeral' Posts
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 25, 2026, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania is suing Snapchat for allegedly harming kids by turning them into compulsive users afraid to miss "ephemeral" posts on the popular app that disappear in time....
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