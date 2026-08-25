Tribes, Exchanges Weigh In On SEC, CFTC Swaps Proposal
By Jessica Corso ( August 25, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Native American tribes are among those weighing in on the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's attempts to redefine a swap, urging the agencies not to place sports betting contracts under their purview as the contracts strip a "vital source of funding" from the tribes and violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act....
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