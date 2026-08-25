Air Ambulance Co. Settles Suit Over 401(k) Fund Selection
By Grace Elletson ( August 25, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- An air ambulance company told a Colorado federal court Tuesday that it has settled a worker's proposed class action that claimed the business failed to cut pricey share classes from its $633 million retirement plan and harmed workers' savings....
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