Applebee's Franchisee Faces Slew Of Data Breach Suits

By Hailey Konnath ( August 25, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The largest franchisee of Applebee's is facing at least eight proposed class actions over an April data breach that exposed the personal information, including health information, of tens of thousands of employees around the country, according to complaints filed in California and Ohio federal court....
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