Snap Pixel Suit Dropped Amid Calif. 'Judge-Shopping' Claims
By Allison Grande ( August 25, 2026, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A plaintiff suing Snap in the Central District of California over its alleged deployment of website tracking pixels has voluntarily ended his lawsuit, on the heels of the company accusing his counsel of engaging in "forum shopping" to avoid appearing before a judge who's advised against a broad reading of the state's wiretap law....
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