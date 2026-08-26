Canva Loses Sanctions Bid Targeting Prolific Patent Lawyer
By Elliot Weld ( August 26, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Website builder Canva US Inc. has been denied a bid to sanction one of the most prolific patent attorneys over the last few years who sued on behalf of HyperQuery LLC as a Texas federal judge ruled that HyperQuery's theory was not "exceptionally meritless."...
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