Ex-Amazon Contractor Gets 16 Years In Fraud Case
By David Aaro ( August 26, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Atlanta on Wednesday handed a prison sentence of just over 16 years to a former Amazon contractor who prosecutors said took part in a fake invoice scheme that bilked the online retailer out of $9.4 million....
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