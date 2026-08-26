3rd Circ. Says McIver Lacks Immunity In ICE Assault Case

By Courtney Bublé ( August 26, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A panel of Third Circuit judges on Wednesday rejected claims from Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., that her congressional role protects her against criminal charges alleging she forcibly interfered with and obstructed federal officers at an immigration detention facility....
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