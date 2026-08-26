NTIA Has Given Final OK To All 56 State, Territory BEAD Plans

By Nadia Dreid ( August 26, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Nearly five years after the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act created the BEAD program, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration says it has approved all 56 final proposals from the states and territories....
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