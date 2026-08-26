O'Reilly Worker Says Auto Retailer Shorted Breaks, Sick Pay

By Maddie Khaw ( August 26, 2026, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A retail worker for an O'Reilly Auto Parts subsidiary has accused the company of failing to pay Washington state employees for missed meal breaks and post-shift work, part of an alleged systematic practice of undercompensation in which workers are also restricted from discussing their wages with others....
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