MyPillow CEO Lindell Appeals Smartmatic Sanctions Order
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 26, 2026, 3:05 PM EDT) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has appealed a D.C. federal judge's sanctions order against him for filing what the court said were "frivolous" third-party claims and counterclaims against election systems company Smartmatic....
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