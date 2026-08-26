Trucking Groups Urge Full 5th Circ. To Mull Penske Liability
By Linda Chiem ( August 26, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Trucking industry groups contend the Fifth Circuit unjustifiably expanded liability for upstream motor carriers when it recently held that trucking services giant Penske Logistics LLC could be held vicariously liable for a fatal 2018 Texas collision caused by a motor carrier that Penske knew nothing about....
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