NAPCO To Pay $20M To End Investor Accounting Fraud Suit

By Katryna Perera ( August 26, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- NAPCO Security Technologies and its top two executives have reached a $20 million settlement with shareholders to resolve claims over alleged COVID-19-era financial reporting errors, and lead counsel from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Johnson Fistel PLLP intend to seek more than $6 million in attorney fees....
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