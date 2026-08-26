ISIS-K Scout Loses Bid To Evade Verdict In Afghan Airport Bombing

By Elaine Briseño ( August 26, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has ruled that the government did not have to prove that an Afghan national convicted of conspiring with ISIS-K caused a bombing at Kabul's airport as American forces were evacuating in 2021, just that he could have foreseen that the conspiracy would result in death....
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