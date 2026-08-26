Dodgers, Lakers Owner Denies $12.5B Deal Is 'Fire Sale'

By Charlie Innis ( August 26, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- TWG Global, the company that owns the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, on Wednesday blasted "attacks" it has faced from "unnamed sources" in the news media over federal probes into its insurance holdings, saying its affiliated transactions are legitimate and a $12.5 billion planned sale of the Lakers is "no fire sale."...
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