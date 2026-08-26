Chemical Co. Reps Can't Dissolve $1.9M Trade Secret Verdict
By Ben Adlin ( August 26, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request by three chemical sales representatives to undo a $1.9 million jury verdict for their former employer in a trade secret dispute, ruling that Silver Fern Chemical Inc. clearly demonstrated that they took confidential customer information that was valuable and not readily accessible elsewhere....
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