Feds Aim To Give Employers Clarity On Wellness Programs

By Kellie Mejdrich ( August 26, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor and other federal agencies on Wednesday issued guidance on employer wellness programs that permit fees on workers' health premiums for things like tobacco use, which the agencies said was in response to legal questions raised by numerous recently filed class action federal benefits lawsuits....
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