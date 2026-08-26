9th Circ. Panel Won't Revisit Boeing's $72M Trade Secret Loss
By Rachel Riley ( August 26, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has rejected Boeing's bid for a panel rehearing of its August 2025 decision reinstating a $72 million jury verdict for electric jet startup Zunum Aero Inc. in a trade secret dispute, spurning the aerospace giant's fresh argument that the case belongs in the Federal Circuit because of the patent counterclaims involved....
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