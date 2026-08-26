Ill. Aid-Fixing Trial Delayed As 7th Circ. Review Proceeds

By Lauraann Wood ( August 26, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Students and several elite private universities will have to postpone their trial over an alleged financial aid fixing scheme while the Seventh Circuit reviews expert-related findings that have allowed the case to proceed as a class action, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday....
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