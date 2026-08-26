Ill. Judge OKs Direct Buyers' Last Turkey Deals, Striking Trial
By Lauraann Wood ( August 26, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge struck an October turkey price-fixing trial on Wednesday as he gave his early blessing to the last two settlements resolving direct purchasers' claims in the consolidated litigation....
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