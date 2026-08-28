9th Circ. Wage Ruling Shows Arbitration Pacts Are Still Useful

By Benjamin Runge ( August 28, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- For years, employers in California have faced real uncertainty about whether the arbitration agreements they ask employees to sign will hold up. Courts in California scrutinize arbitration agreements closely, and a single unfavorable ruling can push a wage and hour dispute that parties agreed to be private and streamlined right back into court, often as a class action....
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